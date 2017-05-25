Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former technical theatre students at West Cheshire College have been snapped up by a well known Wirral venue.

They impressed the Floral Pavilion Theatre so much that five of the former learners have landed positions at the New Brighton seaside attraction.

Dave Jones and Stephen Hawker from Ellesmere Port, Lee Draycott and Jimmi Richardson from Wirral and Daniel Clare all attended the college and now have positions within the Floral Pavilion’s technical team.

“I’m really looking forward to working at Floral Pavilion, the team are really great and have been so welcoming,” commented Lee.

He said his college course which he completed last year had proved to be invaluable in landing the job.

'Delighted'

Programme leader for events and technical theatre at the college Angie Berwick said: “At West Cheshire College we understand that employability is equally as important as a specific skill set.

“That is why we work on the development of skills and abilities, as well as personal attributes, to help our students stand in good stead for further employment.

“We’re immensely proud and delighted for the guys that have been selected for the technical positions at Floral Pavilion.

“They will be an asset to the theatre and I have no doubt they will enjoy the experience that comes with it.”

Floral Pavilion Theatre has attracted many international acts and talented individuals over the years. In addition to sell-out tours Russell Watson and John Bishop have been amongst just some of the well-known artists to appear.

Dave Mackenzie, theatre manager, commented: “We’ve had such an exciting couple of years at the theatre. Last year started with more sell-out shows so we’re looking forward to what this year may bring especially given that we now have a larger and stronger team behind the technical production.

“The new appointments will enable us to continue to live up to the quality and enjoyable experiences our visitors have come to expect from us.

“We’re delighted to have the new team on board and given that our technical manager Dave Sherlock is a previous technician at West Cheshire College, we know first hand that the talent is extremely high.”