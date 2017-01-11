Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief shoved a 13-year-old boy off his bike and rode off with it in Great Sutton.

Cheshire Police are searching for the offender who is believed to be about 17 or 18.

The victim was left ‘shaken’ by his ordeal.

The theft happened on Sutton Way at about 11.20pm on January 6.

DC Kev Cooper said: “Thankfully he didn’t receive any injuries but he was left shaken by his ordeal.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact police.”

The boy was approached by the thief, who blocked his path and caused him to stop, at the junction with Overpool Road.

The offender asked him for the time and while the victim was distracted, pushed him off the bike and cycled away with it.

He is described as white, 5ft 9-10in tall and of average build.

The thief was wearing a black hooded fleece jacket with a small white emblem on the chest to the right and black towelling style jogging bottoms with a patch on the right hand pocket.

He had black Adidas trainers, Thinsulate gloves and a scarf which covered the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 865 of January 6.

Details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.