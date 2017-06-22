Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A theatre in Ellesmere Port has secured funding to provide creative opportunities for young people.

Action Transport Theatre, based at Whitby Hall in the Green Flag Whitby Park off Stanney Lane, has nailed down a grant for a two year project entitled ‘animatetheport’.

The initiative will give local 13-25 year-olds opportunities to access and create art.

Funded by the London based Paul Hamlyn Foundation, which helps people overcome disadvantage and lack of opportunity so they can realise their potential and enjoy fulfilling and creative lives, it will focus on using digital media to create new art and theatre.

Action Transport Theatre (ATT) associate practitioner Michael Beigel said: “We want to let young people decide what it is they want to make and how they want to make it, taking our work outside the usual theatre spaces into the surrounding communities of Ellesmere Port.”

Young people will provide the driving force of the project, which will include a series of commissions awarding cash prizes to young people who want to create exciting new work. This could be filmmaking, theatre, dance, music, photography or another medium.

The first project, a collaboration with Cheshire Dance called ‘Take Over 2017’, gave 16 young people access to Whitby Hall where they worked with a director and choreographer to create short plays and music videos, all based on their original ideas.

Michael added: “We aren’t specifying what kind of theatre or art we want to make and that’s really exciting. It’s all in the hands of the young people so we should get some really innovative stuff.”

Their next project, ‘Hack the Hall’ on Monday, June 26, will create an opportunity for young people to get hands-on with all kinds of theatre technology.

The #animatetheport team say they are looking to join up with local schools and youth services to deliver a wide range of projects.

People can find out more through videos and podcasts online by following @animatetheport on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ATT have found national acclaim with their theatre productions involving children and young people. The foundation says it has a strong belief in the importance of the arts.