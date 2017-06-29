Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pioneering theatre company in Ellesmere Port has successfully gained funding of almost half a million pounds to enable it to continue to bring world class art to the town.

Arts Council England has announced that Action Transport Theatre (ATT) based in Whitby Hall will keep its standing as a National Portfolio Organisation guaranteeing finance from 2018-2022.

A grant of £482,784 will head towards the Whitby Park theatre, up from £362,088 for 2015-18.

The funding will support the theatre’s professional and touring work as well as their activities with local young people and schools, developing emerging theatre talent and providing creative opportunities for young people.

Nina Hajiyianni, artistic director at ATT, said: “We are delighted to keep bringing world-class art here to Ellesmere Port and working with children and young people as creative collaborators to produce groundbreaking theatre.”

ATT says it has a range of exciting projects in the offing from an ambitious digital arts project in Ellesmere Port funded by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation to a proposed redevelopment of their base at Whitby Hall creating a dynamic cultural hub in the town.

Their upcoming plays include Adrift, a short piece based on the experience of refugees which is being made in consultation with local refugee families and schools.

It is also to continue creating its celebrated Christmas shows in collaboration with the Unity Theatre in Liverpool.

The Arts Council funding, which comes from Government and National Lottery money, has seen a ‘significant increase’ this year in the amount of money invested outside of London.

Revealed in February, plans have been drawn up for a major £3m makeover at Whitby Hall would transform the former Victorian country house and offer world class drama opportunities for children and young people.

Thirty years on from the group’s creation, ATT lifted the curtain on plans which would dramatically upgrade the tired hall with its forbidding fortress like entrance into a light, welcoming venue with a totally new 150-seat studio.

Noted architects Bennetts Associates, who transformed the Grade II*-listed Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford upon Avon and are responsible for Chester’s new £37m Storyhouse theatre, cinema and library, had completed a feasibility study funded by ATT, the borough council and the Ellesmere Port Development Board.

The report outlined ‘exciting plans’ for the development of the former house which became council offices in 1931 and has been used by the theatre since the 1990s. It is owned by the borough council.

Nina said: “Building on the regeneration of Ellesmere Port and supporting Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cultural strategy our vision is that starting from 2019 this locally-listed Victorian mansion will be transformed into an inspiring, accessible and fit-for-purpose cultural hub and arts centre for children and young people, their families and the wider community.

“Capital investment will transform the well utilised but run-down building into a fully accessible and inspiring arts venue extending reach and engagement levels whilst contributing to the resilience of ATT.”

ATT says up to 9,000 people visit Whitby Hall for events annually.