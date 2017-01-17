Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port man who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year has seen his life expectancy increase dramatically thanks to breakthrough treatment.

Alan Scully of Great Sutton is eight months through a clinical trial which has been described as ‘life-changing’ by his wife Victoria.

Victoria says her husband's tumours are shrinking and the couple, who got married last year, are determined to make the most of their time together.

“The side effects are pretty restricting to everyday life but the possible outcome 100% outweighs them,” she told The Chronicle.

It was in 2015 that Alan was first diagnosed with kidney cancer and went on to have an operation to have one of his kidneys removed.

Doctors gave him the all-clear, but then in February 2016 Alan was told that the cancer had come back and spread to other parts of his body.

He was given only a few years to live.

Though devastated by the news, Alan and Victoria planned to get married later that year.

“During the build up to the wedding my then fiancé was offered the chance to take part in a clinical trial funded by charities such as Cancer Research UK,” Victoria, 38, said.

“The chance of his name being selected for the trial was very slim but just like winning the lottery his name was chosen.”

For the past eight months Alan has been a patient at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre. Every three weeks he is given treatment and every six weeks he has scans.

“Last week my husband’s scan showed only two tumours which are shrinking and his life expectancy has greatly increased,” Victoria said.

“Without charities like Cancer Research people suffering from terminal cancer would have very little hope and their outlook would be dismal to say the least.

“The research that is going on behind the scenes is phenomenal and as we have found, life changing.

“I can’t thank charities such as Cancer Research UK enough for never giving up on the chance to find treatments and cures for this devastating disease.”

To show her gratitude to Cancer Research UK, Victoria has this month taking part in 'Dry January', abstaining from alcohol to raise cash for the charity.

She has so far raised £230, smashing her original target of £100, the cost of a DNA measuring tool.

Now she wants to hit her new target of £300 which covers the cost of a days trial to test new combinations of drugs for treatment of prostate cancer.

“My husband is not raising money but is taking part in dry January with me and our friends and family have been supporting us all the way," Victoria said.

“They can see our determination to raise money and awareness at the same time through my JustGiving page VickyScully4Hubby.”

Victoria said that she is endlessly proud of Alan and his ‘strength and relentless determination to never give up or let it effect our life’.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more wonderful and inspiring husband and soulmate who makes me smile every day despite what he is going through.”