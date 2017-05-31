Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bee tattoos have had a huge response from people all over the world in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester.

And now a tattoo artist from Ellesmere Port is offering to ink customers with the symbolic tattoos that have been seen as a gesture of defiance following the suicide bomber attack which left 22 people dead.

Vicki Fogarty who runs Devious Designs tattoo studio in Little Sutton is one of several tattooists in the country inking the Manchester Bee on to people's bodies for £50, as a way for people to support the victims' families.

The bee was adopted as a motif for Manchester during the industrial revolution and has been seen to be a symbol of the sense of unity and solidarity shown in Manchester since the bombing on May 22.

Customers are invited to Vicki's studio to get the tattoo without needing an appointment from 6pm-midnight tomorrow (Thursday June 1).

Every penny of the £50 will go to the charity.

