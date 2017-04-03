Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student from Ellesmere Port has admitted a revenge porn-style offence after indecent photos of a girl sent only to him ended up online.

Jordan Lieper, 20, of Rossmore Gardens, Little Sutton, escaped with a community order after claiming he only passed them to a friend.

The victim, who was underage at the time the pictures were taken, was ‘horrified’ after she saw the intimate pictures of herself on a website.

Lieper was charged with distributing an indecent image of a child as so-called ‘revenge porn’ legislation has only come in since it happened.

The University of Liverpool student was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on March 31.

Judge Simon Berkson said: “Your only motivation for doing something like this was to hurt someone.

“It’s very clear you have learned a very big lesson from your arrest, your interview and your appearances at court.

“Therefore I am convinced rehabilitation is the best course of action.”

Police found the images were posted online in May or June of 2016.

The woman, who cannot be identified, told officers Lieper was the only person she had sent them to.

She was underage and he was 17 or 18 when they were taken in 2014.

Her victim impact statement said the incident had left her feeling ‘very ashamed’, scared to go out and ‘distrusting’ of others.

When Lieper’s bedroom was searched, he was also found to have deleted 30 indecent images of children from his computer, which may have happened before he turned 16.

Brian Treadwell, defending, said the 20-year-old was in the first year of a music degree and ‘had his whole future ahead of him’. He added his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Lieper was sentenced to a three-year community order and must complete 20 hours of rehabilitation.

He will also have to sign the sex offenders register and a sexual harm prevention order, both for five years.