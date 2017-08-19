Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port store was the venue for a charity gala evening for the critical care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Niki Stubbs and colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group hosted the spectacular at Debenhams on the Coliseum Shopping Park. They were raising money for the unit in memory of their colleague Gail Peers who passed away suddenly due to a brain haemorrhage.

The money is to purchase a critical care chair which enables patients who have been critically unwell to sit out at the earliest opportunity to aid rehabilitation. Guests were greeted with a glass of fizz and then treated to demonstrations, make overs and advice on their skin care and beauty regime.

A raffle was held to raise additional funds with prizes donated by supporters including the Vue Cinema and many more. All guests left with a goodie bag thanks to Debenhams and some little chocolates thanks to Niki.

The evening raised more than £1,000 towards the now £12,000 fundraising target. The group have already beaten their original fundraising goal of £6,000 thanks to Lloyds Banking Group match funding and now hope they will be able to purchase two chairs.

Hanna Clarke, corporate and events fundraising manager for The Countess Charity, said: “It is fantastic what Niki and her colleagues have achieved so far in memory of their colleague and friend.

“Additional thanks go to Lloyds Banking Group for the matched funding scheme which makes a huge difference to staff’s fundraising efforts and shows that as a company they value their staff’s contribution to the local community.”

The additional chairs will also help speed up recovery.