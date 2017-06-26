Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port has another chance to open its heart and raise money for the victims of the terror attack in Manchester and their families.

After two young men in the town produced a music video to remember the atrocity and highlight the appeal fund, which had more than 100,000 hits on Facebook, Whitby Sports and Social Club is to hold another fundraiser.

The seven hour EP Stands with MCR evening on Saturday, July 8 will aim to raise funds for the British Red Cross Manchester Emergency Fund.

To be organised by Josef de Havilland-Fox, it was inspired by the vigil hosted by new mayor Nicole Meardon at the Civic Hall following the tragic events of May 22.

Josef felt that it was only right to give his home town of Ellesmere Port and its townsfolk the opportunity of giving some practical help to those affected besides their ongoing thoughts and prayers.

The evening itself will feature music and dance all showcasing local talent and all giving their time and performances free of charge. Confirmed acts include Chelcee Beavan, Brymonte and Tracy Meaney with KelKatz Dancz performing various numbers on the night.

After Josef was put in touch with the club by MP Justin Madders, the venue waived its fee for the ballroom.

He said: “This event is something that means a great deal to me and to raise as much money as possible for the Manchester terror attack victims would mean the world.

“The inspiration came to me when I attended the vigil, people came and paid their respects in the form of candles, pictures, flowers, inscriptions in a book of condolence and prayers.

“Whilst the evening was indeed emotional it was also a time for people to show just how loving and caring we really can be to one another. We stood by Manchester through tragic circumstances and will continue to do so.

“That is why I was determined to organise the EP stands with MCR fundraiser to show Manchester our town really does stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with them.”

He continued: “I knew there was more we could do as a community. Showing our love and practical support for Manchester by raising funds would show that not only do we stand by them and other cities affected by these horrific events but we will continue to express our solidarity, brotherly love and defiance even louder in the face of terrorism.”

The event will be pay on the door with adult tickets priced at £2 and children (under 16s) £1.

Josef added: “The evening is set to be a busy one and I urge everybody to get there early to avoid disappointment.

“I am still looking for help in terms of printers that can print off posters and also a business that could create t-shirts with ‘EP stands with MCR’ on them.

“Enquiries from companies that wish to sponsor the event and individuals who wish to donate can contact the Facebook page. I would also love to hear from light and sound engineers and those professional artistes, singers and comedians wanting to add their performances to the line-up.

“The Facebook page is for those interested in giving their time, services and donations to help make the event a success. Search Facebook for ‘EP Stands with MCR’ and all the up-to-date information about the evening’s line-up will be there.”