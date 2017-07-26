Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A historic walk for peace was held in Ellesmere Port with people of many faiths and none taking part.

It was organised by the West Cheshire Interfaith Forum which said the walk would represent ‘a celebration of different religions and cultures, walking together to acknowledge differences and build on shared hopes and values’.

The forum said: “All the major religions have teachings encouraging their followers to find ways to live in peace with others.

(Image: UGC TCH)

“Talking with people of different religions is not about compromising your own principles or beliefs.

“It’s about getting rid of misconceptions and prejudices, looking for common ground in shared values and about finding constructive ways to discuss genuine areas of disagreement.

“Together, listening and responding with openness and respect, we can move forward.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

The two hour event started at The Blue Education and Community Centre and moved to the Civic Hall.

At the centre, former Ellesmere Port mayor Brian Jones endorsed and encouraged the walk. This was followed by a formal welcome from Mohammed Lukman, liaison officer at the centre, and a talk by Keith Rycroft, chairman of the interfaith forum. A reading from Islam also took place.

Organisers said that among those taking part in the walk would be members of the Jewish, Buddhist, Humanist, Christian, Muslim, Baha’i, Mormon and Quaker faiths and those of no faith.

Schoolchildren from Cambridge Road and William Stockton schools were also getting involved with an exhibition of some of their work on unity in the Civic Hall.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Stopping at various points and churches for reflections, there were readings at Westminster Bridge (Quaker), the Montague Cafe (Baha’i), the Endeavour Older Persons Hub (Buddhist), Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Trinity Church, The Community Hub (Humanist) and by the war memorial on Civic Square (Jewish) with a reminder of the 22nd anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre when 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed.

The walk finished in the Civic Hall where there was an exhibition on the theme of Compassion. The children also mounted posters on the theme of equality, acceptance and respect.