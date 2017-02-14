Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A victim of a stabbing in Ellesmere Port remains in hospital but his condition is 'stable'.

The 19-year-old man suffered 'multiple puncture wounds' after being seriously assaulted on Valentine's Day (Tuesday, February 14).

Cheshire Police investigations centred around Luton Road Park and nearby Camden Road.

Emergency services were called out to the street at about 8am.

Residents in Camden Road reported a 'heavy' police presence early in the morning including forensics officers.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Investigations into a serious assault in Ellesmere Port are currently on going at the current time.

"The victim, a 19-year-old local man, remains in hospital at the Countess of Chester, where his condition is described as stable."

Luton Park lies close to both West Cheshire College's Ellesmere Port campus and The Acorns Primary School.

Cordons were put in place there but officers were no longer at the scene by midday. Camden Road lies a short walk away across Regent Street.

Detective Inspector Chris Williams urged anyone 'who was in the area at the time' to get in touch with their local officer.

He added he wanted to reassure the community that it 'appeared to be an isolated incident'.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 129 of February 14.