An Ellesmere Port based social enterprise is asking businesses to back an initiative to buy veg boxes for charities for the homeless.

Bridge Community Farms, a working farm which first began operating in 2015, is inviting firms to donate £500 as part of its ‘Better Lives’ approach. This delivers fresh food to charities supporting the homeless every week for a year.

Fifteen firms have already signed up to the scheme and Francis Ball, chairman at the farm, is looking for more to take part.

“We have already had a fantastic response to our ‘Better Lives’ initiative but urgently need more businesses to sign up to the scheme if we are to fulfil the number of requests from our nominated charities,” he said.

“Currently 20 vegetable boxes are delivered to homeless people each week but we now have orders for an additional 30. We are calling for more businesses to get involved in the scheme to fund this.”

Businesses already participating in the scheme locally include Urenco and E A Technology both at Capenhurst and D Morgan plc in Great Sutton.

‘Better Lives’ supports charities including Trinity Church in Ellesmere Port, the West Cheshire Foodbank based in the town, the Women’s Housing Action Group which covers Cheshire West and Chester and The Port Grocery community food club based at Trinity church.

Businesses looking to sign up to the initiative can contact Clair Johnson on 07446 699995 or email bcf.farmmanager@gmail.com.