The Port Arcades shopping centre in Ellesmere Port is to host a range of Easter activities.

On Easter Saturday, the centre is looking forward to bringing free Easter fun to shoppers.

Back by popular demand the centre’s now famous free Easter Egg hunt for children under 12 years will take place between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

All those taking part will receive a chocolate prize and entry into a prize draw to win one of two Easter themed hampers.

There will be a Birds of Prey display from North Wales-based Lord of the Wings and Easter Bunny will be hopping in regularly to meet the centre’s younger shoppers and pose for photos from 10.30am until 3pm with regular carrot breaks.

In addition there will be face painting and a free Easter Bonnet decorating workshop where children will be able to design and make their own craft creations to wear.

On Good Friday, members of Ellesmere Port Churches Together will be walking through the centre with the Easter Cross.

The group will be back on Saturday to sing Easter hymns between 11am and noon with hymn sheets available so that shoppers can join in.