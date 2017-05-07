Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews were called to an Ellesmere Port street to deal with a blaze at a shed which spread to nearby trees.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Dunkirk Drive just before 7am today (Sunday, May 7).

A fire service spokesman said: "A garden shed and a row of conifers were on fire on Dunkirk Drive. Firefighters used two hose reel jets to bring the fire under a control.

"A thermal imaging camera was then used to check there were no further hot spots."

One fire engine attended from Ellesmere Port and one from Powey Lane in Mollington.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.