Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An indoor bouldering wall is coming to Ellesmere Port next spring when the latest fun activity for children and adults is unveiled.

Change of use planning permission has been given to Boulder Hut which plans to open what the company is calling a ‘world class, indoor bouldering wall’ at Olympic Park in Poole Hall Road.

Bouldering is a shorter, sharper variation of rock climbing, which is done without ropes, over lower heights and safety matting.

The sport has been steadily growing since 2005 and over the past few years has been one in only four sports to show an increase in participation, which is set to rise as it has already gained a spot in the 2020 Olympics.

The wall, which will be among the largest in the UK, will house more than 250 different climbing routes and have a separate ‘Boulder Zoo’ for kids and a special ‘Boulder Play’ area for babies and toddlers, as well as offering coaching, kids clubs and parties.

There will also be a cafe serving locally sourced, quality produce, and a shop to get kitted out in.

Boulder Hut co-founder Antony White said: “Bouldering is ideal exercise, it’s fun and sociable, can be done without any equipment and it challenges you both physically and mentally, and as you’re so focussed it never feels like exercise.

"Absolutely anyone can do it, our two-year-old son loves climbing on our wall in our garage, and we're really keen to offer the experience to all children. Boulder Hut will be a space that anyone can come and enjoy, whether climbing or not and our community will be really important to us.

“We’ve already got our website up www.boulderhut.com and ask that people who are interested register there to keep updated with the latest news and offers and also to have a chance to win a year’s climbing pass or kids’ party. We also have a Facebook page where we’ll be posting special offers facebook.com/boulderhut.”