Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port Sea Cadets are celebrating the unit’s 75th anniversary.

The ‘huge achievement’ follows their formation in June 1942 with their first headquarters being a former motor torpedo boat moored in the dock basin.

After several moves to more permanent premises in the town they are now at the former Mansfield primary school in Appleton Drive, Whitby.

The unit says many of the town’s young people have enjoyed the experiences offered by the Sea Cadets and the Royal Marine Cadets and all have their tales to tell.

Several cadets have gone on to become instructors and ultimately the unit commanding officers with two being awarded the MBE for services to the corps.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Young people continue to enjoy the experiences offered by the Sea Cadets with training and courses available nationwide. Offshore sailing and motor vessel courses are extremely popular while cadets and instructors also take advantage of foreign exchange visits. The unit has visited France, Holland, India, Australia and the USA in recent times.

The unit band is said to continue to provide ‘a fantastic opportunity’ for the cadets and has performed at prestigious events and venues from Eaton Hall in Chester and the Preston Military show to the Houses of Parliament.

As part of their continued success they are the area competition winners for 2017 and will go on to represent the north west in the national competition.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary the unit is holding a celebration dinner on September 2. Anyone who has been involved with the Sea Cadets and who would like to attend should contact the unit on 0151 355 1779 (Mondays and Thursdays 7pm to 9pm) or email Heather.Williams@tsforward.org.uk for further details.