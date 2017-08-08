Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Samaritans covering Ellesmere Port and Neston took the train to help reduce the number of suicides.

The Chester-based suicide prevention charity, whose patron is businessman Sir John Timpson, want people to ‘shush and listen’.

The Samaritans annual month-long Talk to Us awareness campaign encouraged people from all over the UK to take a few minutes to improve their listening skills by following the charity’s simple ‘S-H-U-S-H’ listening tips.

Volunteers hopped on a 1301 Merseyrail service from Chester to Liverpool to say hello to passengers and spread the message.

As the train passed through Capenhurst and Hooton the volunteers were handing out SHUSH listening tips and highlighting the support they provide for the community which centres on good listening skills.

They point out that every six seconds someone in the UK and Ireland contacts the Samaritans and every 90 minutes someone takes their own life. The Samaritans believes that listening is crucial to helping people find their way through their problems.

Chester branch director Jane Howarth said: “Suicide is everybody’s business and we can all do our bit to encourage people to be better listeners and reach out for help if they need to.

“We’re a culture of people who love to give advice, love to give opinions and love the sound of our own voices. But this year we’re asking people all over the country to SHUSH! and take time out to listen to others.

“Sixty years of Samaritans’ expertise has taught us that just listening is the greatest gift you can give to somebody and that it can save lives.

“Samaritans’ aim is to bring down the high numbers of suicides. It wants to encourage people to ask for help early if they are struggling, rather than waiting until they reach a crisis.”

Their S-H-U-S-H tips are: Show you care; Have patience; Use open questions; Say it back; and Have courage.

“Good listening is hard but Samaritans believe it is essential in bringing down the number of suicides,” added Jane.