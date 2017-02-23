Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A callous thief launched a vicious attack on a man as he walked back to his car in Ellesmere Port.

The frightening robbery happened at about 6pm on Monday, February 13, on a football pitch near to a car park off Naylor Road.

The 28-year-old victim from Warrington was threatened and punched repeatedly until he handed over his wallet, but managed to flee the scene without giving into his attacker's demands for his phone and car keys.

Thankfully, he only sustained minor injuries to his face.

Now Cheshire police are appealing for information about the incident.

DC Nadine Sturgess said: “We are currently carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in a bid to trace those involved. I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or has any information which could assist with our enquiries, to come forward.”

The offender is described as white, 6’ 1” tall, of medium build, has short dark hair and is in his 20s. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, white t-shirt and spoke with a Liverpool accent.



Information can be passed on to police on 101 quoting incident number 727 of February 13, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.