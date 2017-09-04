Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Prince’s Trust team from Ellesmere Port graduated in style.

The group of young people had been taking part in a Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service led Prince’s Trust programme.

They received their awards at a ceremony held at the Craxton Wood Hotel and Spa set in the town’s countryside.

The team of 10, who were all formally dressed in black tie and evening dresses for the celebration, gave a two-minute speech about their time on the course in front of a packed audience of local dignitaries, family, friends and people who had helped and mentored them over the 12-week course.

Graduating from the course were Jessica Chadwick, Matthew Clarke, Alexander Cove, Jon Gratrix, Jade Harris, Sean McCormick, Owen Powis, Benjamin Robinson, Andrew Price and Chloe Thomas.

Programme manager Nichola Griffiths co-ordinated the team with assistant project manager David Pegram.

Tamsen Lesko, Prince’s Trust project co-ordinator for the fire and rescue service, said: “This course is another example of how the service provides value to the community.

“A lot of the young people on the course had little or no qualifications and had become disengaged leading to social problems.

“Over the last 12 weeks these young people have learnt respect, self-confidence and a variety of new skills. They have grown as individuals and now have clear aims and objectives in life.”

The team took part in a number of activities including raising money for a community project by bag packing at Asda, food hygiene and first aid courses, drug and alcohol awareness training and a week long team building event in North Wales.

The next team will be starting on September 18 and the fire and rescue service is now recruiting 16 to 25 year olds who want to learn new skills and gain greater self-confidence.

Anybody who is interested or knows anyone aged between 16 and 25 who they think would benefit from programme can call Nichola Griffiths on 07717 654 686.