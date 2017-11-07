Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A maternity services firm in Ellesmere Port town centre is holding a Meet the Midwife event.

Saturday, November 11 will see One to One Midwives on Rivington Road just outside the Port Arcades holding a Meet the Midwife event at their Ellesmere Port pregnancy advice centre.

The event aims to highlight the choices available to pregnant women in West Cheshire. It will feature discussions and presentations from One to One midwives to ensure all women and their families receive informed choice and continuity of care.

One to One Midwives, which is an NHS approved provider of maternity services, says it has just seen the birth of its 10,000th baby since starting in 2011 on the Wirral.

More than 30% of babies delivered by One to One during the past six years have been home births.

The service says its midwives provide a community-based midwifery service with continuity and choice at the heart of everything they do.

When a woman first accesses One to One she is allocated a dedicated midwife who will be the lead caregiver throughout her pregnancy, birth, if she chooses a homebirth and for six weeks of postnatal care.

The midwife will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and when she is on holiday her ‘buddy’ will be available instead.

Care takes place in the women’s homes at times to suit their needs and visits can take place in the evening or at weekends to ensure that partners are also active participants in the care.

There are no limits to the number of visits and the woman and midwife will agree how often the visits should take place to meet the individual needs of the family not just based around routine or traditional care models.

Event organiser Laura Austin from One to One Midwives said: “Many women do not know that they have a choice around their maternity care. We hope that events like this will raise awareness and empower women to have more control over their birth experiences.”

The event is free to attend and light refreshments will be available.

To book a free place or for more details email info@121midwives.co.uk or call 0151 345 5580.