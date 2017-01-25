Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port Police have hit the streets today (January 25) to crack down on drivers using their mobile phones.

The targeted push comes just days after a strict new law was announced which will see fines for such offences double.

By just before 3pm, 10 motorists had been given a £100 fine and received three points on their licence.

From March, the punishment will increase to £200 and six points.

Ellesmere Port Police have been tweeting their efforts throughout the day.

Since December 2003 it has been illegal for motorists to hold a mobile phone in their hand whether driving or stopped with the engine on.

On Monday (January 23) it was announced that fines will increase and concessions will no longer apply.

Cheshire Constabulary’s Inspector Steve Griffiths said that an increasing number of serious and fatal crashes involve mobile phones.

“Using a handheld mobile device can make drivers less aware of what is happening on the road. They could fail to see road signs, react more slowly and take longer to brake," he explained.

“It is vital we educate motorists on the dangers of driving while using a hand-held mobile device and the impact this new legislation will have on those who continue to flout the law.”

Offending drivers will no longer be allowed to complete the National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme as an alternative to receiving points under the new rules.

Newly qualified road users who have had a licence for less than two years could have their licences immediately revoked.