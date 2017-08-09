Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A single dad who cares for his four-year-old daughter was caught driving under the effects of cannabis.

Plasterer Ian David Grant, 27, was found to be three and a half times over the legal limit.

Grant, of Chandler’s Edge in Ellesmere Port, admitted driving a Ford Focus on the A5119 on May 31 when he had seven microgrammes of cannabis in his blood compared to the legal limit of two.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold he was banned from driving for a year. He was fined £200 with £80 costs and a £35 surcharge.

Grant told the court he had a horrible few days because he had been arrested on Saturday and had spent two days in custody.

Gary Harvey, defending, asked the court to consider the time he had spent in custody when it came to sentence.

He wanted to tackle his cannabis issues not least for his daughter who he was caring for full time.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts said he had driven that day in order to pick up his wages and appreciated he had wrongly taken a risk.

He lived alone with his daughter, aged four, after he split from his former partner.

The defendant had a positive attitude to employment and worked full time as a plasterer.

At the time he was spending £40 a week on cannabis which he took recreationally but he had since reduced his consumption.