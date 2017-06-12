Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new photography studio is due to open on Raddle Wharf in Ellesmere Port next month.

After running a part-time photography business from home for the last five years, Sara Crosland has now taken the adventurous step of setting up a studio just outside the town centre.

“It wasn’t such a big decision as I’ve run out of space for all the props and equipment I’ve collected over the years!” revealed Sara, who specialises in creative, composite photography.

“I love seeing people live out their dreams, even if just for a few hours. Composite photography is a way of doing this.”

With a strong belief that the only limit is imagination, Sara works with her clients to create the images they want, bringing their visions to life in print.

“People often wonder how I manage to get giraffes and unicorns to my studio, or how I can give them wings. Fortunately, where health and safety won’t permit working with wild animals, computer software can!”

Believing that adults can have fun too, Sara works with all ages – from newborn upwards. The studio also has the benefit of her many years of experience of working with special needs children, with her in-depth understanding of autism, deaf awareness and basic sign language.

“I’d love happy, relaxed photography sessions to be accessible to everyone. The thought of taking a hyper-sensitive, autistic child out of their routine to a different environment can be a nightmare to many parents.”

This is something Sara hopes to overcome by working closely with parents, and putting to good use her knowledge of natural light photography (avoiding the need for strobe lights) along with the many techniques she has used for many years.

One of her aims is to make photography fun and stress-free for her clients, taking care of hair and makeup (with the help of local makeup artist Sam Drewery) offering styling advice and even supplying or helping clients find the right outfit.

Sara also undertakes general photography, including portraiture, boudoir, landscapes, architecture, events and commercial assignments.

She has produced images for local schools, photographed the Terry Burgin Blues Band, designed LP covers and publicity photos for Washington Reed and will shortly be working with Staffordshire based singer songwriter Charlotte Elizabeth on an LP cover.

More information about the studio - which opens on Saturday, July 1 - her work and how to book can be found on www.saracroslandphotography.co.uk .