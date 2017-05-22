Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner is in a stable condition in hospital tonight after being subjected to a terrifying mugging in broad daylight.

The 68-year-old woman, who uses a walking frame, was on Regent Street in Ellesmere Port at about 10.20am today (Monday, May 22) when she was approached from behind by a man on a mountain bike as she neared the junction of Earls Gardens.

He grabbed her handbag, causing the woman to fall to the floor, and cycled away in the direction of Queens Gardens.

A number of witnesses attempted to pursue the suspect on foot but were unable to locate him.

The victim has been left with a number of cuts and abrasions to her legs and is currently in a stable condition at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Police are now keen to trace the suspect, who is described as a man in his late teens/early twenties, riding a mountain bike and wearing a dark coloured top and dark pants.

At the time of the incident he had his hood up and mouth covered.

"We ask this man to search his conscience and come forward"

Investigating officer DC Kevin Hole said: “This was a serious incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

"The victim was a vulnerable elderly woman who has been left extremely shaken as a result of her ordeal.

“The investigation is currently in its early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis and speaking to witnesses. As part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“I urge anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact the team here at Ellesmere Port on 101. I’d also like to appeal directly to the offender and ask him to search his conscience and come forward.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 301 of 22/5/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111