An arson attack at an Ellesmere Port play area has caused £60,000 worth of damage.

The popular community facility in Whitby Park was trashed by a fire in the early hours of Thursday (March 16).

Cheshire West and Chester Council said the repair costs will be ‘significant’ and the parkour site will remain shut ‘until further notice’.

Hours after the fire had been put out they had a team on site dismantling the wrecked equipment.

Two 16-year-old boys from Ellesmere Port arrested on suspicion of arson have since been bailed.

CWaC director of place operations Maria Byrne said: “Since the Parkour was opened various partners have worked together to address the anti-social behaviour taking place on site, but incidents of vandalism are still occurring.

A full assessment of the latest fire damage will now take place.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started on the safety matting on the floor.

The parkour area, which at the time was the second largest of its type in the country, was given a grand opening in December 2015.

The project was developed by Parkour Collective, a group of local free-running enthusiasts with CWaC’s Our Place team, Groundwork Cheshire and support form The Friends of Whitby Park.