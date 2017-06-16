Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at an Ellesmere Port day nursery are passionate for its future, Ofsted found.

Inspector Lauren Grocott reached the conclusion at Berwick Road Day Nursery on Berwick Road, Little Sutton.

The group has 115 youngsters on roll and 20 childcare staff including the manager.

It opens Monday to Friday, closing on bank holidays and for a week at Christmas with sessions running from 7.30am until 6pm.

Amongst other aspects the inspector had a tour of the areas of the premises used for childcare, observed practice in the indoor and outdoor areas and assessed the effect this has on the children’s learning, spoke with parents and took account of their views.

Describing the nursery as ‘Good’ overall, the inspector told parents: “Leaders and staff are very passionate about developing the nursery. They speak with enthusiasm about their ideas for the future and actively seek the ideas and opinions of parents and children.

“Staff provide an interesting range of activities that supports children’s development in all areas and leaders use effective systems to oversee children’s progress.

“Those children who require extra support receive it quickly.”

She continued: “Staff adapt the way that they play and interact to help children progress in their learning. Children enjoy their time attending the nursery and often seek staff out to join in with their play.

“Staff get to know children very well. They develop good working relationships with parents and make good use of the information that they gather to support children’s ongoing development.”

In her detailed report the inspector says parents are ‘positive’ about the nursery.

Staff are very passionate about their roles and their enthusiasm creates a ‘warm and welcoming’ atmosphere throughout the nursery.

Leaders provide a good level of support for all staff and overall teaching is of a high quality.

Staff get to know children well and make good use of what they do know about the youngsters to engage them in stimulating activities.

They assess their progress regularly and can easily identify where children may require further support.

Youngsters enjoy attending the nursery and settle in very quickly.

All the children can make independent choices about what they would like to do and where. They learn good manners and to be respectful of others.

The youngsters make good progress in their learning and development from their individual starting points.

The youngsters develop appropriate social skills for their ages and learn more about the world around them. They can listen, follow instructions and take turns.

Children at Berwick Road ‘are well prepared’ for their future learning says the inspector.