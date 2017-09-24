Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new season of arts events hits halls and libraries across Ellesmere Port and Neston this month.

Cheshire Rural Touring Arts Autumn 2017 is offering a new and exciting programme of live performances including theatre, dance, music and family shows through to early December.

The season features around 40 performances from 21 different companies funded by Arts Council England and Cheshire West and Chester and Cheshire East councils .

The companies work with an army of volunteers who promote live, high quality, professional performance events in small intimate community spaces across Cheshire.

The curtain goes up in Ellesmere Port and Neston on Thursday September 28 when The Fugitives bring their eclectic and infectious music to Little Sutton Library at 7.30pm.

An evening of the finest Canadian indie folk music will be on offer with brilliant musicianship, top notch song writing, complex vocal harmonies and a funny and uplifting vibe.

The following night (Friday, September 29) Neston Town Hall will host Flamenco con Fusion featuring the authentic guitar playing of Ricardo Garcia fused with innovative and uplifting Flamenco dance.

The show will provide a glimpse of Flamenco’s origins and its future with fabulous guitar playing.

Later in the autumn the town hall will be visited by Brilliance, Farnham Maltings’ theatrical show with music, on Tuesday, November 21. The show will move to Whitby Hall Studio in Whitby Park, Ellesmere Port on Thursday, November 23.

The 90 minute theatrical event is made specially for smaller halls and celebrates progress and change in a bright new world.

Finally Neston Library will have The Pat MCarthy Quartet featuring singer Sharon Reilly, a vocalist of exceptional quality, presenting the very best of jazz and swing from classic to modern on Friday, November 24.

The incredibly talented and engaging musicians will present a varied programme from 1930s classics to the new generation of modern jazz hits.

Little Neston and Burton councillor Louise Gittins (Lab), the borough’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “This is an exciting high quality programme of small scale music, theatre and dance coming to venues across Cheshire.”

Ticket prices vary for each venue and show but are all between £7.50 and £12.50 although tickets for library shows may be cheaper.

For more information about any of the shows, details on how to buy tickets or to see the full autumn season, visit www.cheshireruraltouringarts.co.uk or for the local events call Little Sutton Library on 0151 337 6800, 0151 353 1928 for the two shows in Neston Town Hall, 0151 357 2120 for Whitby Hall and 0151 337 4670 for Neston Library.