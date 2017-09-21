Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab) has pledged to raise issues affecting autistic people in Parliament.

The move came as the Houses of Parliament received the National Autistic Society’s prestigious Autism Friendly Award.

Mr Madders joined colleagues at the award ceremony and made a pledge to improve understanding of autism by agreeing to raise issues affecting autistic people and their families in Parliament.

He said: “Parliament has led the way with this achievement but we all need to make sure we are working to better support autistic people and their families in our local communities.

“That’s why I am very pleased to pledge my support to take action to benefit my autistic constituents.

“If we all work together at community level to increase autism understanding we have the potential to transform the lives of the 700,000 autistic people and their families across the UK.”

The campaigning charity says it helps autistic people, including those with Asperger syndrome, and their families by providing information, support and services.