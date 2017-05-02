Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port and Neston’s Conservative candidate for the June 8 General Election Nigel Jones says he will back Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for Brexit.

Cllr Jones, a Cheshire West and Chester borough councillor for Little Neston and Burton, was speaking after his selection.

The Tories say Ellesmere Port and Neston, currently held by Justin Madders for Labour, has been described as a battleground seat which could decide the country’s future government.

Commenting on the election, Cllr Jones said: “On June 8 voters in Ellesmere Port and Neston will be deciding who will negotiate Brexit on behalf of our great country.

“Vote Labour, get Jeremy Corbyn and his coalition of chaos. Vote Conservative, get Theresa May and the strong and stable leadership our country needs.

“Every vote for me and the Conservatives will strengthen Theresa May as she fights for Britain in the years ahead.”

Whilst the Conservatives suggest much of the election will be about the future leadership of the country, Cllr Jones, who lives in Neston, says he has a bold vision for Ellesmere Port and Neston and the difference he wants to make to the local area.

Commenting on one of his local priorities he said: “My first pledge to voters is to set up an annual job fair.

“We can’t just sit back and wait for the benefits of economic growth to come our way. I want to be an active MP bringing businesses to our towns and driving the local economy forward.

“So I’ll set up a jobs fair for local residents to come and meet businesses and expand their opportunities for work.

“A jobs fair will make a real difference to people’s lives in our community.

“And that’s the sort of MP I want to be. I won’t just talk the talk, I’ll roll up my sleeves to get things done for our area.”

In 2015 Tory candidate Katherine Fletcher polled 16,041 votes with her proportion of the vote slipping by just 0.5%.

Mr Madders had a majority of 6,275. Jonathan Starkey for UKIP polled 5,594 to take third place. There were a total of seven candidates.