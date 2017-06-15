Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The moving musical tribute by two young men in Ellesmere Port to the victims of the Manchester terror atrocity has now attracted 103,000 hits on Facebook.

The lyrics for Until We Meet Again came from 18-year-old singer/songwriter Danny Boyle while the video was in the hands of George Greenaway.

Danny said: “Music has always been a passion and something I feel strongly about doing as my career.

“The reason I wanted to write a song was because the tragic events took place at a concert at a music venue and so many fans went to enjoy themselves and sing their favourite songs.

“It felt close to me being a singer/songwriter as well and I felt helpless that so many innocent lives were taken and I felt I had to do something.”

George, who runs the popular George Greenaway internet show, said: “It is a wonderful song and it really does show how heartbreaking it is to lose someone.”

Megan Magee posted ‘This is so unbelievably beautiful Danny! It made me cry’ while Shemsah Farooq said: “So moving.....so beautiful.”

The video can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/dannyboylemusic/videos/913793032095471.