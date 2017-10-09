Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port man accused of murdering 29-year-old Ellia Arathoon will go on trial next week.

Craig Andrew Procter, 40, of Shephard Close, pleaded not guilty last December.

His six-week trial had been due to take place at Chester in July but was moved to Liverpool Crown Court starting on Monday, October 16.

The Chronicle understands Chester Crown Court , where the case had been scheduled to take place, has not got the capacity to deal with the lengthy trial.

Ellia, who was from Ellesmere Port town centre, was last seen alive on Friday, October 28, 2016.

Police later revealed officers had discovered what were believed to be human remains close to the M53.

Her funeral took place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church on December 19 last year where mourners were reminded of her ‘beautiful smile’.

The service was followed by cremation at Chester Crematorium in Blacon .

Ellia’s coffin was covered in photographs showing her journey through life with the words ‘Mummy Ellia’ spelled out in the flowers within the hearse in reference to her young son Reece.

She is also survived by parents Elaina and Lee and sister Emma. Her father Lee was among the pallbearers.

Tearful best friend Steph Griffiths, from Ellesmere Port, led tributes during the service.