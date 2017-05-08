Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grateful mum has brought in over £10,000 as a thank you to her daughter’s specialist primary school in Ellesmere Port.

Emma McCabe’s exhausting efforts have raised £10,470 towards a library for Hinderton School on Capenhurst Lane.

The school, which is described as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, supports children with autism and social communication difficulties.

Emma has previously said she is ‘absolutely devastated’ that daughter Olivia, 11, is in her final year there.

“Olivia went to Hinderton with hardly any verbal words as we used makaton, a form of sign language,” said Emma who lives in Eastham. She very rarely signs now unless she’s struggling.

“She has progressed so much in the last four years of her being there I wanted to give something back to the school as a big thank you.”

With her events finally over Emma is able to reflect on the fabulous total she had raised.

“Over the past month I have exhausted myself with a coffee morning in our chapel, a raffle at Debenhams and a quiz night,” she says.

The coffee morning raised £301 with Tesco’s Eastham and Ellesmere Port donating teas, coffees and cake.

Emma thanks family, friends and neighbours for their generosity and efforts with ‘a big thank you to my lovely neighbour Lisa for making so many tasty cakes and putting so much time and effort into the day’.

The raffle at Debenham’s on the Coliseum added £176 to the total.

The quiz, at Whitby Sports and Social Club on Dunkirk Lane which saw a raffle, music, rock and roll bingo and an auction, swelled the fundraising by £1,586.

The club offered a free hire of the room with Liverpool FC auction prizes helping to bring the money in while Emma thanked David and Nicola Palmer from Perfect Getaways in Little Sutton for organising the evening

Her main event, a family fun day at the school, was ‘a big success’ with everything from tombolas, transfers and tea and coffee to a coconut shy, cakes and candy floss not to mention a bouncy castle and bat the rat.

“It was a fabulous turnout with the weather eventually being on our side. A big thank you to Atlantic Steel Processing, Commercial Colours, Ellesmere Port Soroptimists and the Barclays Bank team for their generous donations and help on the day,“ said Emma.

There was a performance by Dee Sign Choir, which Olivia and Emma have just joined. “Many found this performance extremely emotional and it was a perfect treat that everyone enjoyed,” said Emma with the day raising a magnificent £4,215.

Businesses far and wide supported the event while Emma says she was ‘overwhelmed’ by local firms which contributed prizes.

Three pubs in the town, The Woodlands, The Sir Robert and The Tap, also let Emma leave money buckets on the bar.

Husband Phil, meanwhile, involved Wirral Harley Davidson Riders, a group of Harley enthusiasts and a raffle at a private party with a ‘fabulous’ prize from Harley Davidson Cheshire Oaks added £192 to the fundraising.

Emma ended: “The monies raised will go towards making a library for the school which they currently do not have.

“I am extremely grateful for all the support from family, friends and the Hinderton family, I couldn’t have done this without all of their help and support.”