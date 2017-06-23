Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigning Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders again has leaseholder problems in his sights.

He backs concerns by occupiers in Ellesmere Port who bought new houses leasehold and find they are facing what are said to be unfair terms.

In the latest twist Mr Madders claims leaseholders are being let down again by Taylor Wimpey, one of the housebuilders involved.

The MP expressed his disappointment after being contacted by constituents who have been notified their ground rent will be hiked in the near future. This is despite an offer being made by Taylor Wimpey to prevent unfair increases.

When they announced a £130m compensation scheme the housebuilder acknowledged that the contracts were ‘not consistent with our high standards of customer service’, according to Mr Madders.

They added their apologies for the ‘unintended financial consequence and concern that they are causing’.

Residents have been informed of the increases by the current freeholder Hampshire based E&J Estates who have taken on the leases. When they queried the planned rise, drawing attention to the Taylor Wimpey offer, E&J told them that they had not yet been contacted so the increase would still be going ahead, the MP explains.

If implemented Mr Madders suggests the increase would not only affect the annual amount repayable but also the value of the freehold of the property and the likelihood of a resale. He is calling on Taylor Wimpey to act urgently to prevent already disadvantaged leaseholders from losing out once again.

“I am extremely disappointed that Taylor Wimpey have done nothing to help my constituents since announcing their compensation scheme several months ago,” said Mr Madders.

“Taylor Wimpey have acknowledged that they got it wrong and seriously let down people who bought their homes in good faith. The fact that leaseholders are still facing huge increases adds insult to injury and is completely unacceptable.

“We need to see urgent action to address this issue. How many times do leaseholders need to be let down before Taylor Wimpey get a grip of the problem?”

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “The scheme we have announced is aimed at helping Taylor Wimpey customers who bought homes from us with a ten year doubling ground rent clause.

“We are engaged in negotiations with freeholders and are working hard with them to convert our customers’ lease terms to ones that are significantly less expensive and which resolve concerns around how easy it is to sell or get a mortgage on these properties.

“While we are in constructive dialogue with freeholders the current leases and their respective lease terms remain in place between our customers and their freeholders.”