Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders has spoken in Parliament to demand assurances from the Government regarding the proposed takeover of Vauxhall by Peugeot owners PSA.

Questioning the Business Secretary Greg Clark, Mr Madders stressed: “ Vauxhall is a British success story. The plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton benefit from dedicated and highly-skilled staff, who are among the most efficient anywhere in Europe.”

He called on the Government to “use all of the tools at its disposal to safeguard British jobs at Vauxhall”.

"We are very proud of our automotive sector in Ellesmere Port and Neston, but we know that we cannot take it for granted. I will do everything that I possibly can to fight for the future of Vauxhall and I expect nothing less from the Government.”

Responding, the Business Secretary updated Parliament on the outcome of meetings between the Government, PSA and General Motors and he confirmed that he would do everything possible to safeguard Vauxhall.

Immediately after news of the proposed takeover was announced, Mr Madders spoke with the Business Secretary, Vauxhall and Unite and he continues to build momentum behind efforts to secure the future of the Ellesmere Port factory and supply chain.

A further meeting with the Business Secretary and local MPs is scheduled to take place this week.

Mr Madders said: "The Vauxhall factory in Ellesmere Port is one of the most efficient in Europe and supports a large supply chain in this area. It has a promising and profitable future and that should not compromised whether this deal goes ahead or not.

“Immediately after the decision to leave the EU, the Government intervened and provided assurances to Nissan to safeguard facilities in the North East. I called at the time for the same deal to be offered in respect of Vauxhall and recent speculation has underlined the importance of Government support to the car industry.

"There is a great story to tell about the success of the plant; we should build on that success. I am continuing to work as hard as I possibly can with all concerned parties to safeguard jobs at Vauxhall.”