Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men are set to appear in Chester Crown Court after police found large quantities of cash and drugs in two Ellesmere Port properties.

Four arrests were made when officers executed a number of warrants at Earls Gardens and Princes Road yesterday (February 8).

Daniel Taylor, 32, and Simon Parker, 23, both from Earls Gardens were charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

They appeared at Chester Magistrates Court this morning (February 9) after which they were remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court on March 9.

A man, 58, and a woman, 54, were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply but were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit said: “We are working hard to target those responsible for supplying controlled drugs in our community and we will ensure they are dealt with robustly once identified.

“We continue to rely on information from members of the public and partners and would like to thank you for all of your support.”