An Ellesmere Port man spoken to by his line manager about arriving late at work lost his temper and used threatening behaviour.

Two incidents took place at The Ifor Williams Trailers premises on Deeside Industrial Park, a court heard today (January 2).

Defendant Scott Owen Rogers, 26, admitted two public order offences following the incidents at the factory.

Prosecutor Kevin Challinor told a special bank holiday sitting of Flintshire Magistrates’ Court that on September 21 at 8.15am, the personnel manager saw the defendant arrive in his bicycle.

He asked Rogers’ team leader to have a word with him about his punctuality.

The meeting took place but it appeared the defendant did not take the criticism well and he said they could 'stick their job'.

He left the offices but was followed by the line manager who was concerned at what he might do.

The defendant went towards the staff changing room but then doubled back to go towards the HR offices and went into the foyer.

When his line manager called out 'Scott, stop. You don’t want to do this', Rogers turned and approached his line manager, pulled his arm back and clenched his fist, as if he was preparing to punch him.

He dropped his arm to this side but said if he saw the HR manager he would 'do him'.

He then composed himself and cycled away, but he returned later and threatened another company employee.

The defendant was heard to say that he had a blade in his bag before leaving on his bicycle.

Mike Gray, defending, said that his client had been having problems.

He had been the victim of a hammer attack and was due to give evidence as a complainant at Mold Crown Court.

No violence was delivered but he had threatened it.

“He was sounding off I suppose. He accepts he lost his temper,” said Mr Gray.

The defendant did not have a blade but said so because of the number of employees who were approaching to protect the HR manager.

But he accepted that his comments had been completely inappropriate.

Rogers, of Sutton Way in Ellesmere Port, was fined £160 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.