A 22-year-old man from Ellesmere Port was killed in a road traffic collision on the Wirral yesterday (Sunday, September 25).

Emergency services were called to Rivacre Road in Eastham at around 5pm after receiving reports of a collision involving a black BMW.

A 21-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries but the 22-year-old driver, a man from Ellesmere Port, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to allow forensic examination of the scene, and was later re-opened.



Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the next of kin of the man.



Merseyside Police are urging anyone who witnessed this incident to contact the Matrix Roads Policing on 0151 777 5747 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 .