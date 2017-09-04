Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man after accusations he deliberately drove a car at a pair of pedestrians.

A 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were walking along a pavement on Rochester Drive, near Maiden Gardens, Ellesmere Port , when it is alleged a car drove into them about 1.15am on Sunday, September 3.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Anthony Standeven, aged 28, from Warkworth Court, Ellesmere Port, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, two counts of attempted wounding and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, September 4).

Detective Sergeant Damian Tierney, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: “I want to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and officers acted swiftly to locate the driver of the vehicle.”