A 25-year-old man has been charged after a pair of teenage girls allegedly had a firearm brandished at them on an Ellesmere Port street.

Dean Oakes, of Livingstone Road, was arrested following an incident on his road on Wednesday afternoon (February 8).

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports that a man had brandished a weapon towards the 15-year-old girls.

After questioning, the 25-year-old has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday (February 10).