Police seized a quantity of class A drugs during a raid on a property in Ellesmere Port.

Officers executed a search warrant in Eccleston Avenue around midday yesterday (February 1).

A 42-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He is helping police with their enquiries.

PC Lucy Hawkins, of Cheshire Police, said: “Illegal drugs have no place in our community – this sort of activity has a major impact on the local community and we will do everything we can to put a stop to it.

“Information from the public is vital in the fight against drug related crime. This type of intelligence is really important and helps us to build up a bigger picture of what is happening in an area and the best way of dealing with any issues.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101. Information can also be passed on anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.