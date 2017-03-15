Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Class A drug charges have been brought against six people, including a man from Ellesmere Port , who were arrested in police dawn raids.

The arrests were made under Operation Impact targeting organised crime.

Cheshire Police knocked at addresses across the county in the early hours of March 14.

Five men and one woman have now been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Addresses in Ellesmere Port and Winsford hit in dawn raids targeting organised crime

Philip Prendergast, 42, of Christleton Drive, Ellesmere Port, and Anthony Jones, 31, of Kingsley Walk, Winsford are facing the allegations.

Paul Fazakerley, 29, of Caenarvon Close and Tamar O’Brien, 33, of Crannage Close, both Runcorn were also charged.

Stephen Snelson, 31, of Longshaw Street, Warrington and Greg Carter, 26, of Davies Close, Widnes face identical counts.

They were all due to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on March 15.

Similar charges were brought against 13 people arrested in Cheshire Police dawn raids on Merseyside earlier this month.