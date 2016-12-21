Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers flocked to the Port Arcades Shopping Centre beneath an amazing array of twinkly lights to finish off their festive shopping and enjoy the final full weekend of free family Christmas entertainment.

Another weekend of festive activities saw the choir and musicians of Ellesmere Port Churches Together delighting crowds with Christmas carols in what has now become an annual festive tradition at the centre.

This was followed by a fantastic performance from local singing sensations Signature with the all-female group singing a variety of Christmas songs and show tunes as part of the centre’s calendar of Christmas entertainment, raising more than £800 for the Clatterbridge Cancer Appeal.

Young shoppers enjoyed the centre’s ‘Elf Yourself’ workshop turning themselves into Santa’s little helpers and making tree decorations apart from creating reindeer food ready for special Christmas Eve visitors.

On Christmas Eve a cuddly santa teddy will be taking to the mall to meet and greet shoppers as they finish off last minute Christmas preparations.

Michelle Pickstock from the Port Arcades said: “It really has been a great pleasure to see so many shoppers enjoying our festive entertainment again.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.”