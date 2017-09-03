Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The nights are drawing in and Ellesmere Port and District Lions Club is looking forward to staging its annual community firework spectacular and fun evening.

The event will take place on Friday, November 3 in Whitby Park.

“This year and hopefully in years to come with the usual fantastic support of the community, we can continue with this very popular family friendly and safe event,” said a spokesman for the Lions. “It has to be one of the best in the north west.”

The event opens at 4.30pm with the fun fair which will be on the car park at Whitby Park.

The car park itself will be closed from 6pm on Wednesday, November 1 until 8am on Saturday, November 4 with car parking available at the Civic Hall and town main car parks.

Entertainment and music plus the fun fair with rides for all ages will be on offer with plenty of refreshments and various stalls. The must see firework spectacular will be at 7.30pm.

Entrance to the event will be by bucket donation.

“Please be generous in order that we can continue to stage the event and serve the Ellesmere Port community by helping those less fortunate who may need our support,” say the Lions.

“Every last penny raised will go to this cause.”

Organisers stress: “This is a family non alcohol event and alcohol will not be available or allowed at the event.”

Last year’s event went successfully with a bang as crowds turned out in force to see the show.