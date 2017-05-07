Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An under 11s football team in Ellesmere Port has scored thanks to housebuilder Redrow.

The firm has donated £1,000 to Groves Athletic as part of the Ledsham community fund which it set up last year.

The football club, based at Groves Sports and Social Club on Chester Road, is said by Redrow to be ‘just one of the many local clubs and groups that will be benefitting from the scheme’.

John Shaw, manager of the U11s team, said: “The money Redrow has donated has meant we can provide a wealth of new things for the team including both home and away kits, tracksuits, other equipment and some training gear.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow and their support as in the past it’s been the parents that have always chipped in to help with costs. It all helps to ensure that these children can get out, enjoy grass roots football and just have some fun.”

Jason Newton, sales director for Redrow Homes (NW), added: “Redrow loves to get involved in the communities in which it builds and we have been particularly active in Ledsham inviting local groups to apply for Redrow funding last year.

“We were only too happy to help out the U11s as they demonstrate such a high level of team spirit.

“We hope the sponsorship brings them success but also that it helps them all to continue enjoying themselves.”

Redrow is building its flagship Ledsham Garden Village off Ledsham Road, set to cover 105 hectares, which it says will eventually become a new community of up to 2,000 homes of which 500 will be affordable.

In the first phase there will be 170 properties, 43 of which will be affordable.

The company’s community fund is in addition to Redrow’s contribution, as part of the planning permission, of over £13.3m to Little Sutton and the surrounding area.

Their payments will go towards a new primary school in the development, off-site school provision, new and improved bus routes, better playing fields and play facilities and improvements to local shops and health services.