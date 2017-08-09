Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The site manager responsible for building a new community of up to 2,000 homes on what has been described as the last farm field in Ellesmere Port has scooped a quality award.

Redrow’s Ian Robertson, 33, gained a Pride in the Job Quality Award for his leasehold development.

Mr Robertson was among a record number of the housebuilder’s employees to receive the prestigious industry award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for his work at Ledsham Garden Village in Little Sutton.

Mr Robertson, who lives in Liverpool, said: “I’m over the moon that we’ve managed to achieve this award at the first possible time we could for Ledsham Garden Village.

“I’ve been on this site since it launched last year and it’s an amazing development that the whole team work really hard on and it’s fantastic that it’s been recognised.”

Prior to working at Ledsham, he was site manager at a now sold out development elsewhere in Cheshire and before that an assistant site manager also in the county.

John Tutte, Redrow’s chief executive officer, said: “We’re very proud of all of our winning site managers and that a record number have been recognised for the second year running. The fact we count 27 of the industry’s best site managers amongst our colleagues is a reflection of the high standards we uphold across Redrow.

“It’s a rigorous judging process and only the best in the business achieve the Quality awards. The fact we continue to improve year-on-year demonstrates our commitment to continually improving the high build quality of our homes.”

The awards have been highlighting excellence in the field for more than 35 years and are dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in housebuilding.

Judging for the awards includes spot checks on the day-to-day running of sites plus an assessment across almost 40 areas of site management including each manager’s technical knowledge, consistency in the build process, leadership and organisational skills.

Mr Robertson will discover this autumn whether he has progressed to the next stage of the competition and won a Seal of Excellence which would put him in the top 130 elite. The flagship new development is set to cover 105 hectares off Ledsham Road.