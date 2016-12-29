Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Father Christmas, schoolchildren, a pop choir and a brass band joined festive forces to entertain a community and raise money for a children’s hospice.

Homebuilders Redrow say all ages were catered for at their Ledsham Garden Village venture with mince pies aplenty and mulled wine for the adults while children were able to meet Santa. Local businesses generously donated prizes for a charity raffle in aid of Claire House.

The festivities were complemented with a backdrop of traditional songs and carols courtesy of the children from Sutton Green Primary School, the City of Chester Brass Band and The Northwich Pop Choir.

The ‘Christmas for Claire House’ event was attended by the mayor of Ellesmere Port Peter Rooney and local families who were able to sneak a peek at Redrow’s new homes in the village and chat to existing residents.

Jason Newton, sales director at Redrow, said: “It was fantastic to be able to welcome Father Christmas and all of the wonderful entertainers to Ledsham Garden Village.

“All of the proceeds from the event will go to Claire House Children’s Hospice to support the amazing work they do in the community.”

Angella Rawsthorne, corporate fundraiser at Claire House, added: “It was amazing to see such a fantastic turnout at the event and we’re incredibly grateful that Redrow has supported us. All the proceeds will go towards our work helping seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full.”