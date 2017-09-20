Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port housebuilder is keen to help local causes.

With Ledsham Garden Village in Little Sutton said to be welcoming more and more new residents, Flintshire-based developers Redrow explain they are also looking to build on their help to the surrounding community.

Following a sales launch last summer, the flagship garden village venture off Ledsham Road, destined eventually to become a sustainable new community of up to 2,000 homes, is described as experiencing a ‘superb rate of sales’ across the two neighbouring sites under construction.

A total of 65 homes have already been sold and the popularity of the village shows no signs of waning, according to Redrow’s north west sales director Jason Newton.

He said: “Ledsham Garden Village has been going from strength to strength and we expect that trend to continue.

“With a range of homes on offer it will be an all-encompassing new community with plenty of green open spaces, a new school and other facilities.”

He continued: “Boosting the local area further we’ve also had a lot of success with local charities and causes that we’ve supported with our community fund.

“So far we’ve been able to help out scout groups, primary schools, football teams, the Royal British Legion and the parish council to name but a few and we’re now excited to launch our second fund for the area.”

The first community fund was introduced by the housebuilder last year and resulted in 13 local causes being awarded a share of the funding.

Mr Newton added: “Redrow sees it as a high priority to get involved with the communities in which we build and it’s been fantastic to see the results of what we’ve been able to fund so far.

“If there are other causes in the area that are in need of financial help we would invite them to apply for a share of another £10,000.”

The community funds are in addition to Redrow’s contribution of over £13.3m to the surrounding area as part of their planning permission.

This will go towards a new primary school, off-site school provision, new and improved bus routes, better playing fields and play facilities and improvements to local shops and health facilities.

There will also be a total of 500 affordable homes built within the development set to cover 105 hectares.

Those wishing to nominate a project for Redrow to consider should email redrow@activepr.co.uk with contact details and a summary of the proposal to reach them by October 31, 2017.