Staff and patients at Ellesmere Port Hospital want to thank the community for all their kind donations that have really made a difference to patients over the last year.
Special thanks go to all the members of Whitby Sports and Social Club who donated a large TV from fundraising at their Monday afternoon bingo session at the club.
The TV is in Poppy Lounge and is already being enjoyed by patients and a regular movie afternoon is planned.
Head of fundraising (interim) Lesley Woodhead said: “Staff now want to give the lounge a complete makeover and buy some new comfy chairs including a sofa so patients can sit with loved ones to watch a film, hand in hand.”
Donations can be made at the hospital on any ward or to the Countess of Chester fundraising office.
For more information or to make a donation over the phone please call 01244 366240.