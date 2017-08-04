Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A single mum who won £250,000 with a £4 horse racing bet has said she plans to use her windfall to buy a new home in Ellesmere Port.

The mum of two bet on five races at the Glorious Goodwood festival and amazingly three of her picks came in at staggeringly long odds.

In total she put down a total of just £4.52 in stakes netting £246,238 despite one of her selections being disqualified after crossing the winning line in front, reports The Mirror.

The mum only bets on long odds and in the past has won enough to treat her family at restaurants that offer two for one deals.

First past the post

Bookmakers William Hill had a first past the post policy and paid out on Dark Red at 12-1, but the five-year-old grey gelding was placed second to the Queen’s horse Fabricate at 20-1 after a steward’s enquiry in the opening race of the prestigious meeting.

And amazingly three of the mum-of-two’s other picks won. They were Thechildren’strust at 100-1, Breton Rock at 50-1 and El Astronaute at 33-1.

Her final selection Darkroom Angel led to just over a furlong out and would have landed her £1 million, the bookmaker’s maximum payout, but the three-year-old filly ran out of puff and finished in 10th.

Her bet included a 1p EW five-timer and if the fifth horse had won the accumulated odds would have paid her more than £3 million, but that would have been capped by the maximum payout rule.

New house

The housewife, who is in her 30s, plans to use her winnings to buy a new house for her and the children as the win came as she was searching for a new rental home in Ellesmere Port.

The woman also took 80-1 on Thechildren’stust, but William Hill had a best odds guaranteed policy and with the odds drifting to 100-1 that meant the lucky lady landed a whopping £47,869 extra.

Her bet in full was 10 x 10p each way doubles, 10 x 10p each way trebles, 5 x 5p each way four folds and a 1p EW fivefold for a total stake of £4.52.

Her selections were:

1.50 Goodwood Dark Red price taken 12-1 (first past the post then placing reversed, but William Hill paid as winner)

3.00 Goodwood Breton Rock price taken 50-1 WON

4.10 Goodwood Thechildren’strust 100-1* WON (80-1 when she placed the bet, but best odds guaranteed)

4.45 Goodwood El Astronaute price taken 33-1 WON

5.15 Goodwood Darkroom Angel price taken 16-1 10th

Astonishing bet

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “Some of our racing traders have been in the game for 40 years and none of them can remember such an astonishing bet that so nearly cost us a million.

“A few were almost having heart attacks watching the final race, but the punter inside all of us was cheering on the lady’s last selection and it was in front for a long way.

“But I am not sure if the boss would approve of that. It was every punter’s bet of a lifetime - winning a fortune for less than a fiver.

“The lucky lady made her selections purely on the names and only ever bets in pennies.

“She had seen Dark Sunset win at Uttoxeter on Friday and that’s why she picked Dark Red and Darkroom Angel.

Out of this world

“Then she selected Breton Rock at 50-1 as she liked the name and had backed it before and didn’t want to miss out if it won, which it did.

“El Astronaute she had never heard of before, but thought the name was out of this world and glamorous, so she put him in.

“And probably funniest of all – she selected Thechildren’strust as she read in a newspaper that the horse had no chance of winning – her lady logic told her that it did have a chance of winning and she was very right indeed.

“She bets for a bit of fun in pennies and only ever a up to a few pounds. She says her picks are always big odds, as she likes to use her winnings to take the family out to tea at restaurants that do two for one deals.”