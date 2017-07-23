Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fundraisers from Ellesmere Port are encouraging others to Culture Crawl to support people with cancer.

On Friday, September 29 Sue Swain and her friends will be taking part in Maggie’s Culture Crawl Liverpool, a part night-walk, part cultural adventure around the famous city.

Team Sue will be taking part in the walk for the second time to raise money for Maggie’s, the charity which provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

The local Maggie’s at Clatterbridge offers free practical and emotional support for all people living with cancer and their family and friends.

So everyone across Merseyside is being encouraged to join in to walk together for an evening of fun, food and culture, all to help people living with cancer.

The event gives people a chance to see the city in a new light as they walk 10km and get exclusive night-time access to some of its cultural icons.

Venues confirmed for this year’s walk include the bombed out church, Liverpool Medical Institution and the Victoria Museum and Gallery.

Maggie’s said: “As the number of people living with cancer increases it is essential that they are able to find the practical and emotional support they need to cope with the changes that life after cancer brings.

“Maggie’s Merseyside offers a way of living well with cancer.

“This includes ensuring that people with cancer in the region are really listened to, that they are offered tailored individual support, group support and practical advice, all delivered by qualified professionals within a space that enables them to meet other people who understand what it means to be living with cancer too.”

Sue said: “I saw the advert asking for volunteers on the night and having never heard of Maggie’s asked my daughter if she wanted to come with me. Somehow she managed to convince me that we should do the Culture Crawl ourselves.

“I felt it important to support a charity that is local to us and having visited myself have seen the fantastic work that they do. So we did along with my niece and two friends.

“How glad was I that we decided to take part? I’m not a walker at all so the distance appealed to me. From the minute we arrived at the cathedral until we picked up our medals at The Everyman we had an amazing time.

“I don’t like heights but being with so many people to support me I found myself at the top of the Radio City Tower.

“It was a wonderful atmosphere, walking, talking, laughing with everyone and knowing we were all there to raise awareness of this wonderful charity, the miles just slipped away.

“So if you’re thinking about joining us this year I’d say ‘Don’t think about it, do it’. You won’t be disappointed.”

All of the money raised through Maggie’s Culture Crawl Merseyside will help ensure the centre continues to provide free, professional support to all those living with cancer who need it.

Registration is £15 (early bird) and participants are asked to aim to raise £80. A fundraising pack full of ideas to make sure each walker reaches their target will be available from Maggie’s Merseyside or online.

All Maggie’s Culture Crawl walkers will get a free t-shirt and a medal. Find out more and sign-up at https://www.maggiescentres.org/culturecrawl/find-event/culture-crawl-liverpool/.